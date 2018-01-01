Noida: Yamuna authority sets up web portal with details of land schemes

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Monday inaugurated its web portal — http://umd.nic.in/yeida/ — to provide details of different land allotment schemes to interested investors.

YEIDA chairman, Dr Prabhat Kumar, the chief executive officer (CEO), Arun Vir Singh, and Jewar MLA, Dhirendra Singh, were present for the inauguration of the portal. The authority has also created a Twitter handle — https://twitter.com/YamunaAuthority — to share important information with the public and also address residents’ problems through the social networking site, officials said.

“We have opened this portal under the Central government’s ease of doing, digital India campaign. On this portal, an interested investor can get easy access to relevant information about land allotment. For example, if an investor wants to buy industrial, institutional or mixed land use plot, they can check the land details on this portal easily without visiting our office in person,” Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty of the YEIDA, who has been appointed as nodal officer for the portal and Twitter handle, said.

The multilayered web portal has details of the Master Plan of the urban area being developed along 165 km Yamuna Expressway. It also has the details of all industrial or institutional schemes, both ongoing and those about to be launched.

“Our aim is to lure more investors through the web portal and generate employment along Yamuna Expressway. An investor can select a plot scheme of his/her interest and also check the status of the respective plot at the site, sitting anywhere in the country or abroad. We have uploaded the pictures of plots and other details on the portal for investors. After selecting a plot, the investor can apply online and buy the plot for setting up a unit along the expressway,” Bhatia said.

YEIDA was set up in April 2001 under the UP Industrial Area Development Act, 1976 for construction of the expressway and allied development in the region. Earlier, it was known as Taj Expressway Industrial Development Authority (TEA).

YEIDA CEO has also asked the staff members to create Twitter accounts so that they can address residents’ problems through the Twitter handle.

“We will not only share information about our work on Twitter but also address grievances related to drainage, sewage, road repair, etc, faced by residents and farmers. Once our officials are on Twitter, we will resolve problems through this platform too,” Bhatia said.