Nomination area in Noida collectorate put under CCTV surveillance

District administration has made adequate arrangements for CCTV camera surveillance of nomination process and to ensure that no clashes take place between rival political groups.

The control room of the CCTV network has been set up at additional district magistrate Kumar Vineet’s room. Besides this, the area outside all three nomination halls will also be under CCTV surveillance.

On Friday ADMs Kumar Vineet and Keshav Kumar were seen viewing the monitors to see the activity in the nomination halls and around them.

All camera views are seen on a single screen and the ADM has the facility to zoom in on the view of any one camera to view the activity of that particular area, including nomination halls.

“We have made proper security arrangements. Beside deploying adequate force and controlling traffic outside the collectorate, we also have put in barricades in the collectorate till the nomination halls. CCTV cameras cover the entire area,” Vineet said.

“This time we have restricted the entry of media too as per EC guidelines. No mediaperson is being allowed to enter the nomination halls,” he said.

Traffic movement has been blocked from the SSP’s office on one side and from the court complex on other side. Police personnels have been posted to regulate traffic. Only vehicles of district officials or election observers are allowed inside the collectorate premises. Candidates are parking their vehicles beyond these barriers and walking to the collectorate.

Upon entering the collectorate, inside the barricading, police persons scan any suspicious person and metal detectors too have been set up. One covered enclosure has been set up for frisking female candidates and checking their bags.