Not wanting to be a ‘burden’ on family, BCA student hangs self in Ghaziabad hostel

A day after her father’s auto was damaged in a fire, a young woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her hostel room at a college in Ghaziabad on Thursday morning.

Pushpanjali Chaudhary’s father is a retired driver from the army and drove an auto to support his daughter’s education.

According to VMLG College principal Indrani Verma, Pushpanjali had her breakfast but did not attend her classes and was later found hanging to a ceiling fan in her hostel room. The police was informed and a suicide note was recovered from her room.

“I am going because I have not been able to do better what you expected of me... and I truly tell that that I will not be able to live under circumstances going on as you have done a lot and have lot of expectations from me. I know you will not be able to live but I don’t want to be burden on you... (sic)” read the note.

The family, originally from Govindpur village in UP’s Ballia district, said that the 20-year-old was planning to pursue MCA after completing her BCA from the college. Her parents stay at sector 93 in Noida.

“After she (Pushpanjali) heard that her father’s auto got burnt, she was anxious and wanted to call her father. Since it was too late on Wednesday and I had slept, she called up on Thursday morning. She asked how we will be able to manage funds for her further studies. I told her if need be I will also join some job and you need not worry. She said that you (parents) are working so hard to bring me up and I will never let you down,” said Pushpa, her mother.

“She was very normal during the call in the morning. She had earlier told me that she will seek some job to support us and will marry later,” she added.

Her father, BL Chaudhary, said the auto caught fire due to a short circuit. He was on his way to get it repaired when he received a call from the college.

“I was driving the auto to earn more and to support her education as she is the only daughter in our family. She did her schooling from Mahamaya Inter College in Noida. During the call on Thursday, she had asked me about the auto,” Chaudhary added.

College principal Verma said that it was the first case in the college. Over 3,000 students are enrolled in the college and around 80 stay in the hostel.

“Pushpanjali was a brilliant student. When her roommate arrived and told that she has locked door from inside and was not responding to calls, we broke the door and found her hanging inside. We immediately informed the police,” she added.

Circle officer, Rupesh Kumar Singh said that it was a case of suicide and no foul play was suspected by family as of now.

“The door was locked from inside. Her suicide note said that she was not able to fulfill expectation of her parents. There is no foul play suspected by family as of now. Her postmortem is being conducted,” he added.

Pushpanjali is survived by her mother, father and a brother, who studies in class 11.