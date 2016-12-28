Now, buy bus UPSRTC tickets using credit cards

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on Tuesday started the facility of accepting payments through swipe machines at Sahibabad bus depot to help commuters with cashless transactions.

Commuters can pay for their tickets and make reservations through credit/debit cards. Ten swipe machines have been allotted to 10 bus conductors of buses that start from the depot, on long routes.

Officials said they decided to start the facility only for long distance buses in the first phase of the implementation of cashless payment modes.

“Currently, passengers making reservations in luxury buses that go to distant places will be able to get their tickets through credit/debit cards. The facility was started on Tuesday,” PK Bose, regional manager of UPSRTC, Ghaziabad, said.

The swipe machines have been allotted for buses on the Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Gorakhpur, Delhi-Rishikesh, Delhi-Dehradun, Delhi-Kanpur, Delhi-Sunauli and Delhi-Moradabad routes.

Officials said that once the first phase gets a good response from passengers, they will start the facility for other buses on shorter distances that have lower fares.

“We have tied up with a private bank to provide us with the swipe machines and the facility is currently on trial. The facility will be provided for all buses depending on its impact (in the first phase),” Bose said.

He said that after the demonetisation, reservations in buses going on long trips reduced drastically due to the cash crunch, leading to a loss. In November, UPSRTC had registered a dip of 12% in ridership of Volvo and Scania services, and a 10% decline in the use of AC Janrath bus service, compared to October, officials said.

“In order to make the cashless scheme successful, the move has been introduced as it was leading to losses for us. We hope that introducing cashless modes of transactions through the swipe machines will enable us to cover up those losses,” Bose said.