NTPC to use treated waste water from Noida, MoU ready to be signed

NTPC Limited and the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam have prepared a draft of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed for an ambitious project, under which a 35km pipeline is to be laid to transport Noida’s waste water to NTPC’s Dadri plant for use.

Union power ministry on January 28, 2016, had issued a notification directing all NTPC plants to use treated waste water on their premises for all purposes. The ministry aims to stop the use of river water and also groundwater, which is depleting at a rapid pace.

According to a report by the Central Groundwater Board, groundwater depleted at a rate of 3.87 metres per year from 2008 to 2012, against the earlier rate of 1 metre per year, in two of the biggest blocks of the Gautam Budh Nagar district — Dankaur and Bisrakh.

NTPC, Dadri, uses 200 million litres of water per day (MLD) from Upper Ganga Canal that passes through the plant.

Once the pipeline is laid, NTPC will stop using Ganga water and depend solely on Noida’s treated sewage for usage in its plant. The move will not only save drinking water of the Ganga but also groundwater, which is depleting at an alarming level in Gautam Budh Nagar district, officials said.

NTPC has sent the draft of the MoU to the Noida authority for study and necessary suggestions on the same. The authority is ready to provide 200 MLD waste water to NTPC.

“We are studying the draft of the MoU to be signed between the NTPC and the UP Jal Nigam, which will lay a pipeline between the NTPC’s Dadri plant and Noida’s Sector 54 sewage treatment plant (STP). NTPC will fund this project. The Noida authority will provide a corridor for laying pipeline and supply required treated water,” Samakant Shrivastava, senior project engineer heading the water department of the Noida authority, said.

The power ministry notification directs NTPC to stop using groundwater or river water and procure treated waste water from an STP of any municipality located within a 50km radius of the plant.

“The pace of this project is slow. Officials responsible for it should expedite work on it because drinking water crisis is a big issue,” Vikrant Tongad, an environmentalist, said.

At present, Noida has the capacity to supply 150 MLD treated waste water and in the next two years, it will be able to supply 200 MLD treated waste water, officials said.

“Once the MoU is signed, UP Jal Nigam will take three years to complete the project,” Shrivastava said.