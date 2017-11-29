One injured in fire at LED lights manufacturing unit in Noida

A six-floor commercial building, which houses a LED lights manufacturing company, caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, injuring one person. The victim was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for advance treatment.

Fire officials said the incident took place around 2pm and suspect that a short-circuit caused the fire. The flames were doused within half an hour. Two fire tenders along with 15 firefighters were rushed to the spot and they brought the fire under control before it could spread to other buildings.

The injured person was identified as Dheeraj Kumar, who was initially taken to Metro Hospital in Sector 11 and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital due to severe burn injuries. The victim sustained injuries to his arms and face, officials said.

Kuldeep Kumar, fire service officer, Phase-1, said, “The fifth floor of the building caught fire and over 30 people were working there at that time. The building housed a company that manufactures LED lights — Captain Gear and Fans. Eyewitnesses told us that the workers were soldering the parts together when sparks led to a fire.”

Following the incident, chief fire officer Arun Kumar Singh and senior police officers also rushed to the spot. The workers were immediately rescued and allowed to return only late in the evening.

Officials said the fire caused damage worth lakhs of rupees as many LED lights were gutted. Noida has witnessed several incidents of fire this year.

On September 8, around 200 firefighters and 100 fire tenders took nearly 15 hours to douse flames that had enveloped the packaging unit of Haldiram, a sweets and snacks manufacturer, located in Noida’s Sector 68.

Chief fire officer, Arun Kumar Singh said, “In no incident of fire have we seen a building that was equipped to bring the fire under control. We have categorised the buildings and have started sending notices to know their preparedness. The report will be shared with the administration for action.”