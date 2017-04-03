One more detained for rape, murder of five-year-old in Ghaziabad

The police on Monday detained one more person in connection with the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl who went missing on Friday. The 19-year-old prime suspect is on the run. The police detained a daily wage worker, who was working adjacent to the girl’s house on the day of the incident. He told the police that he had smoked cannabis with the prime suspect around noon on Friday.

Police sources also said that they had received information that the prime accused was in Bihar and had dispatched a team immediately. However, he had left the area and moved to another location, the police said.

The girl went missing around 1.30pm on Friday and her body was found around 11.30pm in the loft of a room on the first floor of an under-construction building located 30 metres from her house.

“We have detained the man and are questioning him. He is changing his statements and has given us several versions. Nothing concrete can be said about his involvement till we arrest the prime suspect. Several teams are trying to trace him,” Salmantaj Patil, superintendent of police (SP city), said.

The worker was grilled extensively by the Indirapuram police. The police said that in one of the versions, he told them that he saw the prime suspect walking along with the victim and he was threatened with dire consequences if mentioned it to anyone. In another narration, he told the police that he was present at the scene of the crime.

However, the police are trying to trace the prime suspect and have assigned five teams. The prime suspect was a former tenant at the girl’s house and was last seen sitting outside her house.

The Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) Nidhi Kesarwani and the senior superintendent of police Deepak Kumar visited the family of the victim.

“The administration is doing whatever it can but we are suffering every moment as the man is yet to be arrested. The DM asked us our account number details for transferring the compensation but we requested her to direct officials to expedite the arrest of the accused. The compensation issue can be taken up later,” the girl’s father said.

On Sunday, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh had visited the victim’s family along with former Noida MLA Vimla Batham and assured the family of help.

After Singh’s visit, the DM also recommended compensation to be provided to the family from the chief minister’s fund and also expedited the case documents for compensation to be awarded under ‘Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Samman Kosh’ scheme of the state government.