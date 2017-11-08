Opposition parties protest against ‘incomplete’ nomination papers of BJP candidate

The day of scrutiny of nominations for the municipal polls was marred by protests by the leaders of opposition parties, as they alleged that the nomination papers of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Mayoral candidate Asha Sharma were incomplete.

Following the allegations on Wednesday afternoon, the leaders from the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) reached the nomination centre and raised slogans against the alleged goof up. Later, they filed a written objection to the returning officer and demanded immediate cancellation of her nomination papers.

“The nomination papers submitted by the BJP candidate has no authorisation letter attached. The document is not filed. Her nomination should be rejected,” Harendra Kasana, district president, Congress, said.

The SP workers also arrived and raised slogans demanding rejection of Sharma’s nomination. During the entire episode, the police and officers of the district administration were present, but failed to remove the large number of supporters who barged inside the nomination centre at MB Girls’ College at Navyug Market.

“All my documents are in order and there is no issue about any missing document. The workers from the other parties are just making it an issue. Let the returning officer check my documents and everything will be clear,” Sharma said.

Following the protests, BJP supporters, headed by their city president Ajay Sharma, barged into the nomination centre and raised slogans against political parties and in favour of PM Narendra Modi.

“The objection filed was disposed of. Every document of the BJP candidate was in order and her nomination was cleared. However, workers of other parties raised protests against the nomination. It was probably in response to some rumour,” Ritu Maheshwari, district election officer, said.

On Wednesday, the nomination of one candidate for the post of mayor was rejected, as the person who proposed her nomination had also proposed the nomination of another mayoral candidate.

“The other nominations were rejected as they were found duplicate. Some of the candidates had filed more than one nomination. Only one of them was accepted, while the others were rejected,” Rajesh Kumar Yadav, returning officer, said.

With the cancellation of nomination of an independent candidate, a total of 15 candidates are now in the fray for the post of Ghaziabad Mayor. The post has been reserved for a woman candidate this year. The candidates will now have time till November 10 to withdraw their nominations before the final list of contesting candidates is finalised.

According to records of the State Election Commission, a total of 2,352 nominations were filed for nine local bodies in Ghaziabad. After scrutiny, a total of 60 nominations were rejected till 7.45pm on Wednesday.