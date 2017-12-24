Over 5,000 security personnel deployed for Modi’s Noida visit

The city will remain under a tight siege of security forces in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Monday, to inaugurate the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation from Botanical Garden Metro station.

As many as 5,155 security personnel will remain on duty for the day across the city. The area has been divided into 15 zones and additional security personnel have been brought in from various parts of the state.

Areas through which the Prime Minister’s motorcade will pass will remain under severe traffic restrictions from 7am till evening, officials said. The Prime Minister, after inaugurating the driverless metro line, will address a gathering at Amity University in Sector 125.

According to the Noida police spokesperson, the contingent of forces will include 8 superintendents of police (SPs), 20 additional superintendents of police (ASPs), 65 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 140 inspectors, 440 sub-inspectors, 150 head constables, 1,750 constables, 17 traffic inspectors, 130 traffic sub inspectors, 102 traffic head constables and 333 traffic constables.

Besides, there will be 10 companies of Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (UP-PAC) and 10 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed.

On Sunday afternoon, the police personnel were briefed about the guidelines by senior police officers and by additional director general (security) Vijay Kumar at Amity University.

As per the advisory issued by the traffic police, entry of all vehicles is barred from low-height barrier near Botanic Garden in Sector 37 towards Atta Chowk in Sector 18. The commuters, instead of taking this route, have been advised to travel straight ahead from Sector 37 to Shashi Chowk intersection and then take a left turn to reach Sector 36/37 intersection. Commuters have been asked to take a right turn to reach district hospital in Nithari and then move towards their destination. On Monday, the DMRC will complete 15 years of Metro operations and the corporation has grown from 8.3 km network to a 231 km long network covering 173 operational stations making it the 9th largest Metro system in the world.