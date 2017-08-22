Panel formed to study traffic chaos, Greater Noida to redesign roads, intersections

The Uttar Pradesh Government has set up a three-member panel to study the traffic chaos and problems of the National Capital Region (NCR). According to a government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma, the committee included ministers Suresh Khanna, Suresh Rana and Satish Mahana.

“The panel members would camp for two three days in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida to make an on the spot assessment of the traffic problem in the region and then submit a report to the State Government,” he said.

Sharma said that complaints had also been received regarding ongoing dispute between homebuyers and real estate developers in the region. The issue, he said, was discussed and appropriate instructions were being issued to the authorities concerned to take immediate remedial steps and resolve the grievances of the buyers.

Meanwhile, the Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Debasish Panda has decided to hire a private agency for preparing a traffic management plan, to streamline traffic movement and reduce congestion.

Officials said that the objective of hiring a private agency is to improve traffic management and ensure that motorists do not face congestion at busy intersections.

“Many intersections such as Pari Chowk, Kisan Chowk, Surajpur T-point in Greater Noida west are congested, particularly during the morning and evening peak hour. In view of such a situation persisting when the city is not even filled to capacity, we want to be ready, well in advance, to handle the increase in the number of vehicles on roads when all residential areas are occupied,” Panda said.

Greater Noida was established as a planned industrial town in 1992 on 40,000 hectares of agricultural land, double the area of neighbouring Noida. As per the Greater Noida authority’s estimate, the city has an urban population of around 2 lakh.

The Uttar Pradesh sub regional plan approved by the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) includes a proposal to develop Greater Noida Extension (as per 2031 master plan) to accommodate a population of 17 lakh. The total estimated population of Greater Noida Phases 1 and 2 is estimated to be about 29 lakh by 2031.

“It means that the population of Greater Noida will increase manifold in future. Once the 30km metro link between Noida and Greater Noida becomes operational next year, the population is expected to increase, which will also lead to increased traffic on roads thereby, leading to traffic congestion,” an official of Greater Noida authority said.

The authority aims to redesign traffic intersections, T-points, U-turns and also widen roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic on arterial roads.

“The redesign will be done on the basis of the survey to be conducted by the private agency. We will select an expert agency for conducting a survey and reporting, in detail, ways to decongest roads and streamline traffic management,” said Panda.