Panel formed to study traffic chaos in NCR, Greater Noida to redesign intersections

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a three-member panel to study the traffic chaos and problems of the National Capital Region (NCR). According to a government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma, the committee included ministers Suresh Khanna, Suresh Rana and Satish Mahana.

“The panel members would camp for two to three days in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida to make an on-the-spot assessment of traffic problems in the region and then submit a report to the state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, to decongest arterial roads in the city, the Noida authority chief executive officer Amit Mohan Prasad has directed the traffic cell to free the left turns at busy traffic intersections so that motorists do not face problems.

City’s arterial roads, including Udyog Marg, MP-I, MP-II, MP-III and DSC Road mostly remain congested. Most of the traffic intersections in Noida also remain congested on daily basis. The traffic congestion worsens during peak hours.

“The CEO was to conduct an inspection on some arterial roads including Udyog Marg, Master Plan-I, II, III and Surajpur-Dadri-Surajpur (DSC) on Tuesday to understand the reason for traffic congestion. But due to rain he could not conduct an inspection. He will conduct the inspection some other day. He wants all left turns to be free so that motorists do not face inconvenience,” said a Noida authority official.

The challenge before the Noida authority’s traffic cell and the police is to ensure that the motorists follow traffic norms to maintain order on roads.

Due to the absence of proper slip roads near intersections on various arterial roads, the traffic taking a left near the crossing gets stuck as vehicles heading straight block the passage for those taking a left turn.

“Many motorists block left turns at each traffic intersection. It troubles those, who need to take a left turn. The traffic police should ensure that the left turn is not blocked at any of the traffic intersections,” said Neeraj Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 49.

The Noida authority has constructed left turns at many intersections but the motorists are unable to use them as these remain blocked.

The left turns at many places are too close to the intersections that most commuters in a bid to get closer to the traffic signal block them.

The islands at several intersections are also not carved out as per traffic engineering, making it difficult for commuters to take left turn.

The Gijhod (sector 52/33) traffic intersection, Atta (sector 27/18), sector 18/28 and sector 71/51 remain blocked causing traffic congestion