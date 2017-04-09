Parents assemble at Noida stadium to protest school fee hike, hand memo to admin

Noida: Parents whose children study in various prestigious schools in Noida came together on Sunday to demand immediate rollback of fee hiked by these schools recently. They also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister demanding a mechanism to check arbitrary hike in school fees.

Over 400 parents, under the banner of All Noida School Parents’ Association (ANSPA), assembled at the Noida Stadium at 11am to chalk out a strategy to deal with the issue. They also formed a human chain at the stadium and marched to the camp office of the district magistrate (DM), Gautam Budh Nagar.

ANSPA president Yatendra Kasana said the parents handed over the memorandum to city magistrate, Ramanujan Singh, on Sunday afternoon. “The memorandum is addressed to the chief minister and was to be sent to him through the district magistrate. However, as the DM was not present at the time, we handed it over to the city magistrate, who has assured us of action in the matter in two days,” he said.

The parents have also demanded that as the state government has created a draft bill on fee regulation in schools and has sought 100 days to finalise it, the parents also be given the same time, he added.

“Some parents have not deposited the hiked fee, and as a result, some schools have struck the names of the students off the rolls. We demand that the parents also be given 100 days till the government comes up with a new act on school fees. Such schools should allow students to continue their studies till the time a final decision is taken. The schools too should not press for increased fee,” he said.

ANSPA vice-president, Vikas Bansal, said the meeting with the city magistrate was fruitful and he assured the parents of action. “The city magistrate said he will call a meeting of school principals and take up the matter with them. Meanwhile, the district magistrate has also called us at 11am on Monday at his office in Greater Noida to discuss the matter in detail,” he said.

The city magistrate could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.