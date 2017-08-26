Patients, kin allege misbehaviour by staff of Ghaziabad district hospital

Three days after a ward boy of MMG district hospital allegedly assaulted a critically-ill destitute patient on the hospital premises, Hindustan Times found that most patients and their relatives complained of problems with hospital staff. The patients alleged that the staff misbehaved with them and showed no sympathy to patients.

The hospital is a 166-bed facility and is heavily reliant on outsourced staff due to a severe staff crunch. The hospital has been upgraded and 46 more beds have been set up but are yet to be made operational due to the shortage of staff.

“I was not allowed to attend to my mother who is lodged in the women’s ward. I waited from 8am to 1pm but the staff did not allow me inside. They said a cleanliness inspection is underway. When I asked them to hand over a water bottle to the patient but they replied that ‘we are not your servant’,” said Anita, a resident of Nandgram.

According to official records, the hospital has a requirement of 53 doctors but have only 20 available. Against a required sanction of 61 nursing staff, only 8 are available. Out of a requirement of 31 helpers, the hospital has only six available.

Of a requirement of 61 cleaning staff members, only eight are available while only 17 ward boys are available against a requirement of 119.

Ram Chander of Biharipura said the staff expected him to play the role of a medical professional. “Yesterday, when I came to meet my wife, the glucose from the drip had stopped and blood had entered the pipe. I immediately informed the staff. Instead of attending to her, they started questioning where I was and why did I not tell them sooner. They should have attended to the patient while I had gone out to fetch food,” he said.

Shamshad Ali of Kaila Bhatta stood outside the ward with a unit of blood in his hands and was waiting for the cleaning to finish. “It has been over an hour that I am standing outside with a pouch of blood. The staff behave rudely and I have hardly seen them behaving cordially with patients,” he said.

On August 22, the video of a staff member beating up Surendra, a destitute patient aged around 45 years, in the men’s ward went viral. The patient was critically ill, suspected to be suffering from tuberculosis and died an hour after the incident.

“The patient was from Noida Sector 5 and was suffering from infection and tuberculosis. He did not die of physical blows, but such behaviour by the staff was not called for, under any circumstance. Maybe the patient was not cooperating while the ward boy was changing his clothes. We have a shortage of staff and sometimes ask the contractual staff to help us in ward duties,” Dr JK Tyagi, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, said.

Dr Tyagi revealed that accused Rakesh Kumar, against whom an FIR was also lodged at Kotwali police station, was, in fact, a cleaning staff hired on a contractual basis.

He said that the hospital outsources staff for laboratory, laundry and cleaning & gardening from three agencies. Following the thrashing incident, the district chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta had also written about the behaviour of the accused to his superiors.

“We have written, time and again, about the requirement of the staff and it will be taken up by the state officials. At present, we are managing with the available staff. The shortage of staff has also led to behavioural issues. But we are dealing to sort these issues out,” Dr Tyagi said.