Police, EC join hands to bring down crime rate in Gautam Budh Nagar

Ahead of the assembly polls in Gautam Budh Nagar district, the Greater Noida police has deployed dozens of personnel across the district to curb the supply of unaccounted cash, illegal liquor and arms, to ensure peaceful elections.

The three constituencies in GB Nagar — Noida, Jewar and Dadri — are to go to polls on February 11.

A total of 27 flying squads and 27 static teams, besides police teams from 14 stations, have been deployed to check anti-social activities when the code of conduct is in place.

“We have ensured that both Jewar and Dadri constituencies have a total of 27 flying squads and 27 static teams to check the supply of cash and liquor. We also have set up a total of 20 checkpoints starting from the Yamuna Expressway near Noida up to Aligarh, to intercept vehicles round-the-clock. Our regular police force from police stations are also working to ensure free and fair elections,” Sujata Singh, superintendent of police (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Over the last few days, the police have seized ₹20 lakh from Bisrakh, more than 300 cartons of liquor and several illegal weapons.

“Today (on Friday), we recovered 295 cartons of Haryana-made liquor and yesterday (Thursday), we had seized eight pistols meant for sale. Two days ago, we seized ₹20 lakh unaccounted cash from Bisrakh and we have continuously been working for the last two months to thwart anti-social activities,” Singh said.

After the model code of conduct was announced in the state by the Election Commission, the district administration had asked the police to increase vigilance and launch campaigns to arrest history-sheeters and criminals in the district. In a meeting between district magistrate NP Singh and senior police officials three weeks ago, there was an emphasis on making the district crime-free ahead of the polls.

“We have also nabbed gangsters under the operation ‘dhar-pakad’ (raid and seize) where we organise a raid on a tip-off by informers and then arrest the criminals. On Thursday, we had nabbed a henchman of the Sunder Bhati gang,” Singh said.

Though the police have not yet released the list of criminals who have been arrested after the code of conduct was announced in the state, Singh said that her department is working in coordination with the Election Commission.

“After every seizure and raid, we inform the Election Commission immediately about it. We are working in coordination with them so that the upcoming elections can be held in a free and fair manner,” said Singh.