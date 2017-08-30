Police nab two in Noida, recover 202 brass watch dials

The Gautam Budh Nagar police has arrested two persons and recovered 202 brass watch dials from their possession, which they had stolen from a watch-making factory in Noida’s Sector 6 in July this year.

According to the police, the thieves had decamped with 3,000 finished dials from the factory and the consignment is worth about Rs 6 lakh.

“The dials were made of brass. The thieves sold the dials to scrap dealers. The total weight of the stolen dials was 150 kilograms,” said Arun Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (Noida city).

The police said the two were part of a four-member gang. They were arrested by the Phase 2 police earlier this month in connection with another theft case. Then, they had kept mum about the theft from the factory in Sector 6.

The accused were identified as Dulal, Mohammed Badal, Saleem and Rubez.

“It was only after the arrest of Dulal and Badal from Samsung intersection in Sector 80 on Tuesday evening that we got to know that Saleem, Ruben and three scrap dealers were involved in the heist,” a police officer said.

The scrap dealers — Aashu, Bhura and Jahid — are still at large and the police are on the lookout for them.

On July 27, the thieves first wanted to rob a factory in Sector 4, but the security guard at the factory opened fire and drove them away. Then, the same night, they entered the watch-making factory in Sector 6 and stole the dials.

They transported the dials in 18-20 packets, in order to avoid being caught by security guards in the factory, the police said.

Singh said, “Further interrogation will reveal details about the rest of the stolen objects and also about the other heists the gang had committed.”

The police have also recovered two countrymade weapons from them.