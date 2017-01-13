Police raid illegal arms factory in Ghaziabad, arrest one

The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested a person who was allegedly running an illegal arms factory at a colony in Masuri area of Ghaziabad. The police team recovered several countrymade weapons, cartridges and other equipment used in making illegal weapons.

The officials said that they arrested Mohammed Naim, of Piplehda in Hapur district, who was preparing illegal arms at a secluded location near Mughal Garden Colony in Masuri area of Ghaziabad.

“He was arrested in an early morning raid following a tip-off. We also recovered illegal arms and semi-prepared arms from his possession. The police team also seized the unfinished material and the equipment used for making such weapons,” Ashish Srivastava, circle officer, said.

“The accused has said that he was manufacturing illegal weapons that were to be supplied during the elections and had been selling them in Hapur, Dhaulana, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad areas, near Masuri. He told us that he priced his pistols between ₹5000-₹10,000 while the price of other guns is around ₹25,000,” Srivastava said.

Officials said that most of the illegal weapons were made with the help of rods from trucks that connect the steering to the wheels, which were later patched up with wood and other material to turn it into a gun.

The police also recovered a small furnace that the accused used for melting iron and equipment such as drilling machine, hammer and screwdrivers during the raid. The accused had made a .32 bore pistol, two countrymade weapons and was using four cartridges to test the weapons he had manufactured. Eight empty barrels were also recovered.

The police said that they have already intensified their drive to track anti-social elements such as alcohol smugglers and those manufacturing illegal arms, ahead of the assembly polls scheduled for February 11 in Ghaziabad.

The Election Commission of India has already announced the model code of conduct and directed officials to clamp down on anti-social elements that could pose issues during the upcoming polls.