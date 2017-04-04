Police say five-year-old Ghaziabad girl was gang-raped, arrest co-accused

The Ghaziabad police arrested a daily wager in connection with the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl on Tuesday. The police said that the minor was allegedly gang-raped by the prime accused and the daily wager.

The girl went missing from outside her house on the afternoon of March 31 and the girl’s body was found in the loft of a room on the first floor of an under-construction house in the vicinity.

The 19-year-old prime accused, Afroz, has been absconding since the incident and the police are yet to nab him, but claim that three teams are searching for him in Kahgariya, Patna and Begusarai in Bihar.

The police said that Ramashish Yadav, the daily wager who was detained on Monday, had told them that he and the prime accused had allegedly smoked cannabis before the incident.

“Yadav was seen with Afroz on the day of the incident and he accepted his involvement in the crime. We also found blood on his undergarment and have sent it for testing. The girl’s family had also seen them together. Yadav told us that he was present with the prime accused at the scene of the crime. He accepted his involvement during questioning. He will now be charged with section 376D (gang-rape) of IPC,” Deepak Kumar, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad, said.

The co-accused said that he saw Afroz and the girl going to the under-construction building after the latter had lured the girl into accompanying him.

“Inside the building, he threatened me with a knife and asked me to rape the girl. I attempted but could not. She tried to scream but he held her mouth tightly after which she became unconscious. He then raped her and I left them to resume my work. After some time, he came to me and asked me to help him shift the body to the loft,” Yadav said.

The co-accused said that the girl was raped on a room on the first floor, which also had a loft about 10 feet above the floor. The two accused used a ladder to move the body, the police said.

“He hid the body in the loft and also placed some bricks on the front side of the loft so that nobody could see it. Then, we both went back to the place where I was working, adjacent to the girl’s house,” he said.

Investigators said that they got suspicious as Yadav failed to turn up for work on Monday. He was called for questioning at Indirapuram police station. Yadav is from Madhubani in Bihar and had come to Ghaziabad for work.

Afroz is a former tenant of the girl’s family and was seen sitting outside her house around 5pm while a search was going on for the missing girl. When the girl’s mother asked him if he knew the whereabouts of her daughter, he laughed and went away. According to the family, he had asked the girl to fetch water and had lured her to the building on the pretext of giving her a cold drink.