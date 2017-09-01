Police to crack down on vehicles with tinted windows in Noida

The senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gautam Budh Nagar, has directed all station house officers in Noida and Greater Noida to crack down on vehicles with tinted glasses.

Officials said that there is a rise in the number of vehicles that have tinted windows or coated with a black film in the district.

SSP Love Kumar said that despite the ban on the use of tinted glasses in vehicles, ordered by the Supreme Court in August 2012, many continue to defy it.

“We have to ensure that the roads are free of such vehicles. Using black films is a violation, which paves the way for many criminal activities. Earlier, commuters would pay a fine and would assure that they will get these removed, but I have told the police teams that besides imposing fine, they must ensure that the black films are removed on the spot,” Kumar said.

He said the crackdown will instil a sense of security to residents and it will also help in curbing crimes. In the recent past, police said that in many instances, they have noticed crimes in vehicles with tinted windows, mainly liquor smuggling as bootleggers avoid the attention of the police or excise officials.

The SHOs have also been asked to set up checkpoints at the main entrances to their area every day. They have been directed to conduct checks regularly.

On Wednesday, the police were seen removing black films from various four-wheelers.

“Due to tinted glasses, many incidents of abduction have taken place. Many people also drink in their cars under the veil of tinted glasses. The police should strictly ensure that people refrain from such activities using black film on windows,” Naveen Sharma of Sector 50 said.