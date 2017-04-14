Policemen open fire after robbery near metro station, bike-borne robber sustains gunshot

In a late-night shootout, the Ghaziabad police shot and injured one of the two-bike borne men who had allegedly robbed a city resident. The shootout took place near the Hindon canal in Indirapuram. The two bike-borne armed men had allegedly snatched the bag of a city resident who was leaving Vaishali metro station.

According to the police, after snatching the bag from Satish Kumar, a Govindpuram resident, the two sped towards Hindon canal on a red Apache bike with no registration number. The alleged incident took place around 10pm.

“The police was alerted after the snatching and several teams put up barriers. One of the teams spotted the red bike and asked the riders to stop, but they opened fire instead. The police also fired in retaliation. One of the two sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was nabbed while the other escaped in the cover of darkness,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, circle officer, Indirapuram.

According to officials, the man injured was rushed to a hospital in Indirapuram. He was identified as Chand Mohammad from Islam Nagar, aged around 22 years. The one who fled the scene has been identified as Shahrukh from nearby Hindon Vihar.

Read I Protest outside police station over rising crime in Noida’s sector 22

“We are still trying to verify their identities. The victim’s bag was recovered along with the bike and weapon used during the crime. Satish was coming from his office in Delhi and was heading towards his home at Govindpuram when he was cornered by the two robbers. His bag contained a laptop and other documents,” Yadav said.

Officials added that several police teams have been formed to trace the other man who fled on the bike.