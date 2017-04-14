Power relief for Noida, Ghaziabad

The Indirapuram 400KV substation will be ready for operation by May 15 as the pending issues of right of way and compensation to farmers have been cleared, the top official of the discom, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), said on Thursday.

The substation was scheduled to start operations last year but got delayed due to litigation, land availability for installation of towers and protests by farmers. It forms a major 36km transmission line loop from Hapur, Morti to Indirapuram and is expected to meet the entire power demand of trans-Hindon areas. The substation will also supply electricity to Sector 62 substation in Noida.

“The issues of land and compensation to farmers have been resolved and we expect to start trials at the new substation by May 15, before the onset of summer. For nearly a week, it will run on trial basis and thereafter, normal operation will start. This substation will ensure 24-hour power supply to district headquarters as per the directions of the government,” said Abhishek Prakash, managing director, PVVNL.

Apart from the 400KV substation, the department is also working on a 220KV substation at Mandola and another 220KV unit at Morti to ensure better power supply this summer.

“So far, we have been able to supply 23 to 22 hours of supply but we have also undertaken the feeder-wise analysis to remove bottlenecks in distribution,” he added.

In the entire discom area comprising 14 districts, including Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, the department plans to install new 72 (33/11KV) substations and go for capacity enhancement of 58 substations. This is apart from 68 new substations and another 72 slotted for capacity enhancement under the central government’s Integrated Power Development Scheme.

On April 11, the state government had asked the department to supply 24 hours of power to all district headquarters in the state. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed under the Union Government’s ‘power for all’ project in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union power minister Piyush Goyal in Lucknow on April 14.

For the benefit of consumers, the discom has also announced a one-time settlement scheme, starting April 15, whereby domestic consumers will have the option of depositing the pending bill amount within 45 days and avail of a 100% waiver on the interest amount. The industrial and institutional consumers have been given 30 days to avail of a 50% waiver in the interest amount.

The officials said that they have also requested the consumers to get their mobile numbers updated with the department, as it will enable them to send word about a scheduled power shutdown or outage at least two days in advance.

“We are also trying to ensure that more teams are available to us for troubleshooting at night. From now on, all local faults, needing shutdown, will be resolved between 9-10am and 5-6pm each day. This is to ensure that the consumers don’t face hassles and their daily lives aren’t disrupted in any way,” Prakash said.