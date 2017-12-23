Previous governments left authorities corrupt, says Yogi in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on his visit to Noida on Saturday, said that the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities are ‘live documents of corrupt deeds of previous governments.’

The chief minister was in Noida to inspect preparations for Prime Minister Narendra’s Modi’s scheduled visit on December 25 to inaugurate the 12.64km Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir Marg Metro link.

Modi will also address a public gathering on the Amity University campus in Sector 125, after travelling in Metro’s Magenta Line from Botanical Garden to Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro station. The Noida authority, Gautam Budh Nagar district administration and the Uttar Pradesh government’s top officials are busy in preparations for the prime minister’s visit.

“I have come here to conduct an inspection of preparations in the run-up to prime minister’s scheduled visit. It is an achievement for the Uttar Pradesh that the prime minister will inaugurate the Metro Link from Noida. The prime minister has a special attachment to the state and his visit is very important, as it will further help in better development of the state,” Adityanath said.

He said that he has started an audit of builders and the authorities to punish those involved in corrupt practices.

He reached Noida’s Botanic Garden in a helicopter around 5pm from Bhagpat district after opening a Sugar Mills there. He travelled to the Amity University campus in Sector 125 by car and conducted an inspection of the tent, where around 10,000 chairs have been put up to accommodate the public.

After making rounds of the venue, Adityanath met homebuyers, builders and officials with an aim to ensure the prime minister’s visit is peaceful, without any protest by homebuyers, who are angry as they failed to get their flats on time due to the builders’ failure.

The chief minister said that right after coming into power in the state, his government has started work to solve problems faced by people from all sections of the society.

“Our government is working on issues to resolve problems faced by homebuyers, builders and farmers. We are working in the right direction to address all problems in the state. Builder-buyer issues have been prevalent for many years. Now we have embarked on a sincere effort to resolve issues faced by homebuyers or farmers,” Adityanath said.

The CM said he has directed officials and builders to resolve the issues faced by homebuyers.

“We will try to resolve the issues at the level of the Noida authority and if needed, co-developers will be roped in to finish a struck project and the third option available to us is to act against the builders as per law. We have kept all options open to resolving homebuyers issues,” Adityanath said.

“In some realty projects, where courts are hearing the cases, the government cannot interfere,” he said.

He said he has directed the officials concerned to ensure that all villages get basic amenities and that there is no neglect of any village.