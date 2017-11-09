Primary classes shut in Gautam Budh Nagar for two days

After much deliberation, the district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar has asked all schools to shut classes from nursery to standard 8 for the next two days (November 9 and 10).

District magistrate BN Singh asked all government, CBSE and ICSE schools to declare a two-day holiday for classes from nursery to standard 8. However, the DM has not defined ‘smog’ as the primary reason for declaring holidays.

“Keeping in view the cold and fog conditions, all government, CBSE and ICSE schools will be closed for classes from nursery to standard eight on November 9 and 10,” Singh said.

The residents of Noida woke up to another smoggy morning on Wednesday as the air quality remained in the ‘severe’ range for the second day in a row, worsening on-road visibility to 50 metres.

The city’s air quality deteriorated with the air quality index climbing from 426 on Tuesday to 475 on Wednesday.

“I went to drop my granddaughter at the bus stop at Sector 14-A. She studies in nursery at Delhi Public School in Sector 132. Though the school management has changed the school timing from 8am to 8.30am, they should have shut it in view of the poor visibility. It is quite dangerous as the school is located along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, which is an accident-prone area,” a resident Arun Sood said.

The traffic police said that though no accident was reported on city roads, traffic had slowed down significantly in many parts of the city. Travel time increased for commuters taking the Delhi-Noida-Delhi Flyway, Mahamaya flyover and Delhi-Noida Link Road (Chilla border).

“Traffic police personnel were already on main roads to help streamline traffic. Our Garud squad has also been directed to remain vigilant on the border routes,” said traffic inspector Layak Singh.

Meanwhile, the district hospital witnessed a rise in the number of patients after the weather condition changed in the city.

Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer Dr Anurag Bhargav, said, “Most patients who are visiting the hospital are complaining of watering and burning eyes. Many others have complained of breathlessness while exercising; they have been counselled to discontinue their fitness routine till the weather improves. Doctors have been alerted to attend to all emergency situations.”