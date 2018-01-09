Project reports of two new metro extensions soon

After over a year of deliberations about the two proposed metro extensions in Ghaziabad, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is likely to submit its detailed project report (DPR) to the Ghaziabad development authority in January.

It was in September 2016 that the GDA board had cleared the proposal for extending Noida-62 to Indirapuram line towards Mohan Nagar. The board also proposed to extend the Anand Vihar to Vaishali line up to Mohan Nagar. The two proposed routes are 4.5km and 5km long, respectively.

The authority officials on Tuesday said the DMRC is finalising the financials of the DPR and the report is likely to be submitted to the authority soon.

“As per discussions with the DMRC officials, they will submit the DPR this month. They have proposed four stations each on the two corridors and the route will be an elevated corridor. The financial details will be known only once the DPR is submitted,” said VN Singh, chief engineer, GDA.

He added that the extension of Vaishali Metro will meet with the Indirapuram-Mohan Nagar extension near Vasundhara.

“Thereafter, a single route will merge with Mohan Nagar. The Mohan Nagar station is a major one on the 9.41km metro route. The Vaishali Metro is presently in the green belt area. However, its extension will be along the median of the Link Road. Likewise, the Indirapuram to Mohan Nagar extension is also proposed on the median of the CISF Road. We will not be using the adjacent green belts for Metro construction with a view to avoid future litigation,” Singh said.

The authority has also planned a six lane flyover in Vasundhara which will come up on the Link Road. The six-lane road connects Mohan Nagar to UP-Gate near Delhi border. The officials said the Metro route (Vaishali to Mohan Nagar) will move away from the proposed flyover once it reaches Vasundhara. It will further go straight over the railway tracks and merge with the Mohan Nagar Metro station.

If the GDA okays the financials, the two proposed routes will connect Ghaziabad residents to Noida and further to Rajiv Chowk in Delhi. The under-construction 9.41km metro route will connect city commuters to Dilshad Garden and further to Rithala.The 9.41km metro route is likely to be ready in June 2018.