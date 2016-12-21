Ruling Samajwadi Party showers poll sops on Ghaziabad and Hapur

Rajya Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation of 51 infrastructure projects in Ghaziabad and neighbouring Hapur.

Sources said that the move by the ruling Samajwadi Party government is to highlight its achievements before the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year. With the model code of conduct likely to be announced soon, the government is on a spree to launch projects.

“The projects will benefit public and also resolve commute issues. Different surveys and comparisons by country’s independent agencies show that UP has stood first in all fields. Bharatiya Janata Party and Bahujan Samaj Party members will say anything, but it is a matter of fact that such massive development has not taken place in any other part of the country during this term (of the present SP government),” Yadav said.

The programme on Wednesday included the inauguration of 25 projects that cost ₹576.42 crore and laying the foundation stone for 14 projects that cost ₹683 crore. Apart from these, Yadav also inaugurated 12 projects that cost ₹66.62 crore in Hapur district.

The projects that were inaugurated include the ₹176 crore NH-24 to NH-58 Link Road, ₹32 crore multilevel car parking adjacent to Vaishali Metro station, ₹28 crore widening of the main road from Mohan Nagar to Delhi border and ₹25 crore 60km of cycle tracks, among others.

The projects for which the foundation stone was laid includes ₹270 crore weavers’ mart at Madhuban Bapudham housing scheme, three flyovers at Vasundahra, Raj Nagar Extension and Hapur Chungi at ₹50 crore each, widening and beautification of the road from ITS College to Hindon air base at a cost of ₹10 crore, among others.

During his speech, he also remarked that several officers arrived late to the venue and asked them to be punctual. Yadav declined to comment on allegations that the UP’s development authorities were hindering the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) from auditing their accounts.

Yadav also lauded the work of the UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and said that the masses are positive about the work undertaken by the state government.

“The work of our CM is exceptional. Now, non-political persons have also realised Akhilesh’s vision and development agenda. Several projects have been inaugurated and the foundation stone of many laid since December 19,” he said.