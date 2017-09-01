Ramlila group wants ground cleaned, Noida authority refuses

The Noida authority officials have refused to remove heaps of waste material and garbage in the Noida Stadium ahead of Ramlila celebrations and said that the presence of garbage does not pose a ‘health hazard’.

PK Garg, the project engineer of Noida authority, told Hindustan Times, “Why should the authority clean the premises? We have set up a temporary garbage collection centre inside the stadium for people to dump garbage and we ensure that the garbage is picked up every day. However, we are not responsible for garbage that is thrown at undesignated spaces inside the stadium.”

The issue was raised by Shri Ram Mitra Mandal, a committee that organises Ramlila every year at Noida Stadium. The organisers alleged that the place is filled with garbage, construction debris and wild bushes that make it difficult for them to undertake preparations for the forthcoming Ramlila.

“The ‘bhoomi puja’ for Ramlila is scheduled for September 3, after which our artists and workers will be flocking the stadium to prepare for the festival. We have to erect multiple tents and build effigies of Ravan, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran. However, the entire space is filled with garbage and wild bushes. How are we supposed to practice and perform in this space?” said Munna Kumar Sharma, general secretary, Shri Ram Mitra Mandal.

The entire festival will be celebrated from September 21 to October 1. Jhanki (religious procession) of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman and Sita will also start from September 24.

Sharma further alleged that when he approached Noida authority officials to get the premises cleaned and the bushes removed, they passed on the responsibility from one official to another.

“We first asked the deputy director of Horticulture department to clean the premises ahead of our Ramlila, who shrugged off the responsibility on the grounds that the stadium cleaning is not part of their duties. We then approached PK Garg, the project engineer, who assured us that the authority will get the spot cleaned ahead of ‘bhoomi puja’,” said Sharma.

However, when Hindustan Times contacted Garg, he refuted the claims and said that the filth doesn’t spoil the beauty of the stadium.

“The presence of debris and wild bushes doesn’t pose any health hazard to the residents and public. We have been taking care of the stadium for more than 20 years and for its beautification, we have also constructed a boundary wall,” said Garg.