Rani Run held in Noida to create awareness about Pinkathon

Over one hundred women hit the roads of Noida with fitness promoter Milind Soman on Sunday morning. The event ‘Rani Run’ was organised to create awareness among the women for a Pinkathon to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on September 17.

Women of all ages from Noida and Ghaziabad gathered outside the Spice Mall and took part in the five-kilometre run from the mall to Max Hospital and back to the mall. The event started around 6am and finished by 7am.

Pinkathon is Soman’s initiative that is aimed at urging women to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The participants of the run were urged to not miss the chance of participating in the Pinkathon in Delhi.

Every year, more than 10,000 women take part in the Pinkathon, women-only marathon.

“Usually, we do not have big marathons in Noida like we do in Gurgaon and Delhi. The event encourages us to stay healthy and helps us to get in touch with other people. It plays a role of fitness and community building. We come from different workplaces and share our experiences also,” Aarti Dingra of Sector 27 said.

Amit Upadhyay and Shalini Asthana are the Pinkathon ambassadors from Noida and Ghaziabad, respectively. They organised the run in coordination with groups such as Noida Running Group, Expressway Fitness Runners and Indirapuram Runners.

Amit Upadhyay, the founder of the Indirapuram Cycling Group, said, “The run was named Rani Run because, in every family, a woman is a Rani (like a queen). We should support them in every field. The event was held to encourage women so that they hit the ground running on September 17.”

Members of the cycling club acted as marshals and ensure that there was no obstruction to the runners. There were 180 registrations for the run and all of them participated.