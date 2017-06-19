Rape bid on toddler: Ghaziabad police, doctors accused of shoddy probe

The district magistrate on Monday ordered a magisterial probe into the alleged laxity of doctors and police in a case of attempted rape of a two-year-old girl in Modi Nagar. The inquiry has been handed over to the subdivisional magistrate and a report has been sought within two days.

The alleged incident took place on June 15 and, according to police,the relative of a co-tenant allegedly attempted to rape the minor girl on finding her alone in the house.

The officials said the girl’s mother had approached doctors to get the girl examined, but the doctors allegedly turned her away.

“On returning home, she told her husband about the incident after he returned from work. He called up the police and, yet again, the victim was taken to the community health centre (CHC) in Modi Nagar. There, too, the CHC staff denied her a medical examination citing non-availability of a woman doctor. The medical examination was finally done at 9am on June 17,” said Atul Kumar, SDM, Modi Nagar.

The police too have been accused of registering a case under the lenient sections of molestation, instead of rape, the officials said.

“The police, on the other hand, registered a case under sections of molestation and different provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. On June 17 at 9pm, they added sections of rape and also further provisions of the POCSO Act. The DM took a strong exception to the attitude of the community health centre staff and also the lenient sections under which the police had registered a case initially,” Kumar said.

The SDM’s inquiry will probe the alleged laxity of the medical staff and also the view taken by the police in a sensitive matter. The officials said vital evidence was lost as the girl was initially denied a medical examination.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh director general of police had directed his department officials to empathize with rape victims and register FIRs without any delay.

On May 18, a 26-year-old man allegedly raped his landlady’s daughter, a minor, and fled the residence in a locality under Sahibabad police station of Ghaziabad. The incident came to light when the 10-year- old girl complained of abdominal pain to her widowed mother.