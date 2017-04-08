Relocated liquor shop pose security risk for Dasna jail authorities

The relocation of a liquor shop on NH-24, which fell foul of the Supreme Court ruling banning the sale of liquor within 500 metres of state and national highways, has now become a headache for the Dasna jail authorities as the shop was moved right next to the prison complex in Ghaziabad.

The Dasna jail officials have objected to the relocation of shop and written to district magistrate and excise officials seeking a review and shifting of the store elsewhere. The prison, located a few kilometres away from NH-24 in Dasna, houses more than 3,500 inmates.

“We fear that the liquor shop will attract anti-social elements and hamper our effort to ensure proper security around the prison complex. Further, there are hundreds of people who arrive to meet inmates and there’s every chance of them visiting the liquor store to get some drinks and creating law and order problems,” SP Yadav, superintendent of Dasna jail, said.

“What’s especially worrying is that the inmates are allowed to roam around on the premises during the evening hours. The security of the correctional and the safety of fellow inmates could be called into question if they take a few drinks and create a ruckus. We have written to the authorities saying that the shop be shifted elsewhere as it near to a temple and our staff colony,” he said.

The district excise officials said it would take another month-and-a-half for this shop to be shifted again.

“Our officials have also met jail authorities and noted their concerns. We could relocate the shop, but finding another suitable place will take time,” Karunendra Singh, district excise officer, said.

Since the ban came into effect and the BJP government in UP launched a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses and meat shops across the state, locals have been agitating against various liquor shops in different districts and Ghaziabad.

For the last four days, the liquor shop at Daulatpura has remained shut as locals have demanded its relocation citing its proximity to residential areas, schools and temple.

“We are seeking the help of the police in getting the issue resolved. We have learned that some locals are smuggling in Haryana-made liquor and selling them to customers at night for cheap. These smugglers could well be inciting locals to protest and demand relocation of a licensed liquor shop so that they could continue with their illegal trade,” Singh said.

The other shop in Lohiya Nagar where locals vandalised property a couple of days ago, has opened but policemen continued to be deployed to prevent recurrence of trouble.