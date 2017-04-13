Reshuffle: UP removes top Noida and Ghaziabad officers Rama Raman, Deepak Agarwal and Vijay Yadav

In the first major bureaucratic reshuffle under the newly elected government headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, several top IAS officers posted in Noida and Ghaziabad authorities were removed and put on waitlist.

One of the top names is of Noida authority chairman Rama Raman who served under two previous chief ministers, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

Raman, a 1987-batch IAS officer, held additional charge as principal secretary, infrastructure and industrial development, and the NRI department. He has now been put on waitlist as the first batch of 20 officers was reshuffled under the new state government. Alok Singh, the divisional commissioner (Meerut), has been appointed as the new chairman of Noida.

Rama Raman, who got most of his postings in the NCR region of the state, was made the CEO of the Greater Noida Authority in 2010 under the Mayawati regime. Later, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav promoted him to chairman of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities and made him the CEO of Noida authority. In July 2016, the Allahabad high court froze his powers and he remained only the CEO of Noida. He was later relieved from the post and kept in waiting before being reappointed as chairman of Noida authority last October.

Read more

During his tenure, the Noida authority was hit by serious corruption charges when former Noida chief engineer, Yadav Singh, was named in cases of not following procedure in allotment of contracts. He is presently lodged in Dasna jail along with other officers of Noida authority and was also chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Besides Raman, Deepak Agarwal, the CEO of Noida and Greater Noida authorities, and Vijay Kumar Yadav, the vice-chairman of Ghaziabad development authority (GDA), have also been divested of their position and put on a wait list.

These officers were known to enjoy power and clout under the previous Samajwadi Party government. Before the UP assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had targetted the development authorities in the state in an election speech on February 8 in Ghaziabad. He had hinted at “zameeno ka ghotala” (land scams) and promised to ensure a CAG audit of the authorities if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in UP.

Recently, the newly elected state government followed through on the promise and allowed for a CAG audit of GDA and other development authorities in UP. A day after that, the state government has indicated that it was open to a CAG audit of Noida and Greater Noida authorities as well.

Read more

In Ghaziabad, Vijay Kumar Yadav joined the GDA in May 2015. He failed to find a way out of the funds crunch the GDA faces that has also marred the ongoing 9.41km metro project. He had previously been a municipal commissioner in Ghaziabad.

After the state government nod for the CAG audit of GDA, sources said authority officials have been asked to furnish project files from 2005 to 2017, the entire period of the previous BSP and SP governments’ tenure.