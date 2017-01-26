Residents brave chill to mark Republic Day

Braving the cold and the rain in the morning, residential societies and government institutions on Thursday celebrated the 68th Republic Day with enthusiasm.

Celebrations at highrise societies continued throughout the day. Flag hoisting was followed by various competitions for children and cultural programmes.

In Sector 119, the residents’ welfare association of Gaur Grandeur, a multi-storey housing society, hoisted the national flag. Residents from all towers assembled in the lawns for the celebrations. Children participated in collage making, fancy dress and debate competitions that were on the theme of Republic Day.

Senior citizens sang patriotic songs on the occasion. An award ceremony was also held for the winners of the competitions.

“Children were very excited to participate in the competitions. Parents had also come to encourage and cheer their kids. Such days mark and show the unity among us. It helps residents to strengthen our bonds and children also get to know about moral values,” Anil Tripathi, executive member of the RWA and in-charge of the event, said.

Residents also paid tribute to those who died in the war and remembered their contribution towards the nation.

“It is a great day for all Indians and it should be celebrated with enthusiasm. The celebrations reflect the pride and greatness of our nation,” Dipaneker Bagchi, secretary of the Gaur Grandeur RWA, said.

Among others from the RWA who were present included Ghanshyam Pandey, Rananjay Singh, Rajeev Chaubey, VS Bhatnagar, Vishal Vidarthi and P Khurana.

In other parts of the city, residents of Alok Vihar-II gathered inside the society premises and hoisted the national flag. Children aged between 5 and 7 sang patriotic songs and participated in a drawing competition.

Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Commercial Tax department also hoisted the national flag in Sector 29. In the function, four employees were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in 2016. Five other employees working with the recently launched city bus service were also honoured.

Republic Day celebrations were also held at government Inter College in Noida, where the district magistrate NP Singh hoisted the national flag. At the college, an awareness programme related to voting was also held.