Residents, entrepreneurs of Noida welcome Jewar airport

After a wait of 15 years, residents of Gautam Budh Nagar might finally see the greenfield airport at Jewar taking shape after chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked state officials to explore the possibility of making the prject a reality.

Residents and entrepreneurs have welcomed the move and said an airport will change the fortunes of Noida and Greater Noida by generating revenue and employment.

“It is not just the entrepreneurs who will benefit by an international airport. Even taxi drivers, hotel employees and paying guest accommodation owners will benefit from it. The airport will create a chain of jobs, eventually increasing the revenue of the state and bringing about the overall welfare of the district,” said VK Seth, general secretary, Noida Entrepreneurs Association (NEA).

Entrepreneurs said an airport will attract clients and business firms to Noida.

“There are several firms, factories and industries in Noida and Greater Noida and often our clients want to meet us. The travel from Indira Gandhi Airport in Gurgaon to Noida is so hectic that we are forced to organise meetings in central Delhi. An international airport will bring our clients to us directly,” Seth said.

Talks of setting up an airport in Jewar began in 2000 when Rajnath Singh was the chief minister of UP. Even during the assembly polls in 2017, the airport was one of the foremost poll campaign issue on which Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh had sought votes and won.

After a debut win from Jewar constituency, Singh is now focussed on delivering the poll promise of setting up an airport.

“Setting up of an airport will fetch jobs for the people in my constituency who have for too long suffered from unemployment. Tourism will increase and we will see many hotels coming up in the area,” Singh said.

The Confederation of Noida Residents Welafre Association (CONRWA) president PS Jain supported the setting up of the airport and said that it will save on travel time.

“If we have an airport in Jewar, it will take just 40 minutes to reach it from Noida, compared to the two-hour journey to Gurgaon now. We will also be able to transport goods easily,” Jain said.

Residents believe that an airport in Jewar will improve basic facilities in Noida.

“The government will be forced to improve the condition of roads in Noida since there is an airport in the vicinity. Also, there are reputed hospitals in Greater Noida and an airport nearby will improve medical tourism as well,” said Angad Srivastava, a resident of Sector 37.