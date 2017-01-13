Residents of sector 50 meets SP traffic for grievances regarding congestion

Representatives of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Sector 50 met the superintendent of police (traffic) Prabal Pratap Singh on Friday to put forward their grievances and suggestions regarding the traffic congestion near their locality and in the city.

One of the major demands of the residents was the renovation of the U-turn near Noida City Centre Metro station, towards sectors 50 and 51.

“Autos can be seen parked near the U-turn all the time, which results in traffic congestion in the area. For residents of sectors 50 and 51, using this U-turn is a troubling exercise and they waste a lot of time. Also, the U-turn has a faulty in design as drivers of large vehicles, particularly buses, find it difficult to manoeuvre here,” said Vimal Sharma, the RWA president.

The residents have demanded that a new U-turn be constructed near Sector 50 market and the existing U-turn be reconstructed and widened.

“We have approached the Noida authority officials on several occasions in the past regarding the issue. We want the authority to construct a new U-turn near the underpass on the road dividing sectors 39 and 50. This will help in reducing the traffic congestion at the U-turn near the metro station. Also, the existing U-turn should be widened,” said Sunil Agarwal, RWA general secretary.

The residents also offered various suggestions to the SP. “We recommend that Noida traffic police prohibit pedestrians from using the ‘cut’ underneath City Centre Metro station and use the foot overbridge here. Pedestrians crossing the road through the cut slows the traffic, adding to the chaos. Another suggestion is to create a double U-turn near the government college intersection at Sector 39,” said GP Saxena, RWA treasurer.

Singh said that despite being short-staffed, the traffic police in Noida is trying its best to ensure smoother traffic movement in the city.

“We have just 97 constables to manage traffic in Noida, yet we are trying our best. We have heard the woes of the residents and will address the issues soon,” said Singh.