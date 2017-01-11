Residents of Supertech Czar welcome HC stay order on flat sales

Residents of Supertech’s Czar Suites welcomed the Allahabad high court’s order to stay the sale of flats and giving possession to buyers in the project.

The Greater Noida authority had allotted 20 acres to Supertech in 2006 in Sector Omicron-1. The realty firm has built group housing towers on this project under the title of Czar. Around 450 families are living in the society.

A group of residents filed a plea in the Allahabad high court demanding justice after the Greater Noida authority did not act on their complaints against the realty firm, Supertech Group. Residents alleged that the developer has built 1,904 housing units against the permitted 844 units in the project.

“I had bought a 2BHK flat for ₹28 lakh in 2010 and shifted there in April 2016 as the realtor told me that occupancy certificate (OC) has been obtained from the authority, which is mandatory to offer possession. Only after shifting did I come to know that Supertech Group has cheated me and others, as the authority is yet to issue OC for the project,” Karunesh Joshi, a resident, said.

Following a complaint, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Greater Noida authority on April 11, 2016, had ordered the sealing of illegal flats.

“The Supertech Group continued to sell flats illegally to new buyers. It is regrettable that the authority did not stop the builder from carrying out construction despite our complaints. The builder has not even delivered on the promised facilities,” Arun Garg, vice-president of Czar Society apartment owners association, said.

Residents have stopped the builder from carrying out construction since December 28, when an increase in maintenance charge was proposed.

“We demand action against officials of the planning department who allowed possession without the project getting OC,” Arvind Singh, a buyer, said.

Deepak Agarwal, CEO, Greater Noida authority said they will adhere to the court order. “Once we get a written copy of the HC order, we will ensure compliance of the same,” Agarwal said.

Realty firm Supertech Group, however, maintained that there is no irregularity in the construction of the Czar Suites project.

“We have constructed the project as per the laid down building norms. We have told the same to the high court, which has only put a stay on fresh sales and allotment. We had submitted an application to the Greater Noida authority for obtaining occupancy certificate, but it delayed issuance of the certificate. The allegations made by the buyers are untrue. The court will grant us justice on the issue,” RK Arora, chairman and managing director of Supertech Group, said.