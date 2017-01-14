Rising crimes put fear in minds of Gzb residents

The rising incidents of crime in the city have left residents in fear. Victims of burglary and chain snatching incidents put the blame squarely on slack policing claiming that lack of patrolling by the men in uniform in the areas they reside in has led to a spurt in such incidents.

A victim of chain snatching last October, Sunita Dhar says she has to summon every ounce of courage at her command before stepping out of her society — HRC Professionals Hub Apartments, Indirapuram.

“Even though the street outside our society is well-lit and bustling through the day, the snatcher tore off my chain and bolted while I was on my way home from a nearby market on a busy Monday evening. The incident left me so scared that I fear moving out alone. For weeks, I only went outdoors with my husband in our car. While I have started stepping out on foot again, I don’t wear a single piece of jewellery anymore,” Dhar said.

Her chain was snatched by two bike-borne men on the evening of October 7. Though her husband gave a written complaint to the police station in the wake of the incident, no FIR has been lodged as yet.

“We submitted a written complaint to the police station and the officer on duty said we could obtain a copy of the FIR the day after. However, as I arrived at the police station with my husband the day after, we’re told it could only be obtained the next day. My husband visited the police station at least four times, but all that he got each time was an excuse,” Dhar said.

Manju Varshney, a resident of Sector 4, Vasundhara, had to pull some strings and rely on her good offices with some top police contacts to get an FIR lodged after her chain was snatched by bike-borne men on November 20.

“The police officers were only making excuses. I had to speak to some of my friends (in the police) and use their influence to get the FIR lodged. It was a good five days after the incident that I managed to get a copy of the FIR,” Varshney, a senior official with the Delhi government, said.

Such is rising crime graph in the city that burglaries have almost become commonplace in the delta colonies. Burglars struck several shops in the area decamped with valuables worth lakhs.

Nitin Gupta, a Brij Vihar resident, has been deep in debt from the day burglars broke into his Chander Nagar shop. The incident took place on October 8. It was the second time in the last seven years that burglars struck his store.

“The batteries and invertors that the burglars took were worth R4 lakh. Since I hadn’t made the full payment for the items that was stolen, I am in debt,” Gupta said.

He said since an FIR had been lodged in the earlier incident where he lost items worth R6 lakh, no fresh FIR was lodged in the wake of the October 8 burglary.

Vehicle thefts have also been a major cause for concern among residents lately. The residents of Shipra Suncity Apartments said vehicle thefts are reported almost every week at the society.

“Vehicle-lifters mostly target bikes and scooties. Though we have a police post just outside our society’s gate, they’ve been unable to curb such incidents,” Tapan Verma, a member of Shipra Suncity Windsor Nova Apartment Owners’ Association in Ghaziabad, said.