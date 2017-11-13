Rising pollution: Do you value human life, Green Tribunal asks Noida authority

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) came down heavily on the district administration and the Noida authority and accused them of not valuing human life while hearing a petition filed by a Noida resident claiming that despite numerous orders, construction material has been left in the open.

The petitioner provided pictures and videos of sectors 71, 74 and 78 wherein sand, bricks and debris were seen lying in the open.

“You have no respect for human rights. This is disgusting. You have no respect for people. PM10 is over 900. You are equally bound by our order as you are a part of Delhi-NCR. You are making a mockery of the system,” the bench told the Noida authority.

“The NGT was upset with the UP government and the Noida authority for not following its order of banning construction in the national capital region,” said Amit Gupta, the petitioner and a resident of Sector 77 of Noida.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Swatanter Kumar made these remarks while hearing the matter. “The NGT has asked the officials of Uttar Pradesh government and the authority to file a report on steps taken by them to reduce pollution. Otherwise the responsible officers will be fined 10 times the fine imposed on builders and others,” Gupta said.

The Noida authority officials had informed the bench that they have imposed a fine of Rs 96 lakh on builders and people flouting the norms laid down by the NGT.

“The NGT told the Noida authority officials that they are just making money from the fine imposed on builders and becoming rich. The bench clearly said that imposing a fine is not the solution to control or reduce the pollution level,” Gupta said.

The Noida authority will file its reply on Tuesday. “Yes, NGT bench was upset. We have been asked to submit a report on the steps taken by us to reduce pollution. We will submit our reply,” said Rajesh Singh, officer on special duty, Noida authority.

Another issue for which the administration and the authority faced the wrath of the NGT was ‘sprinkling of water’ through helicopters.

“The bench asked us whether we have used helicopters for sprinkling water. Right now, we can’t comment on that. Nobody has used helicopters yet for sprinkling water. The NGT was of the view that sprinkling of water through helicopters should be tried in one area to see if it gives better results in controlling dust pollution,” the OSD said.

Gupta has sought directions to the departments concerned to immediately remove the construction material and to use water sprinklers to control the dust.

When the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar was asked about the NGT’s disappointment with the administration and authority, he said that he is yet to go through the order. “I haven’t read the order yet, but we will comply with everything suggested by the NGT,” said BN Singh, DM.

(with PTI inputs)