Road management a challenge in Noida as traffic lights go out of order frequently

The traffic police are facing a major problem in regulating vehicular movement in the city, as the traffic signals installed at major intersections go out of order frequently and the agency entrusted with the job of maintenance takes time to fix them.

As the traffic lights stop working, traffic cops, who are already very less in number, have to control the traffic manually and avoid convergence of vehicles from different directions. Traffic officials said that after a shower, the signals stop working in areas such as sectors 63,18, 10, 12 and 27, among other areas.

As against the sanctioned strength of 700 traffic personnel, there are only 161 traffic cops, including the superintendent of police (traffic), in the district.

Traffic signals are installed at 109 intersections in Noida and the onus of their maintenance is on the electrical and maintenance wing of the Noida authority. Traffic officers said as and when the traffic lights stop functioning, they report it to the authority, but they take a long time to fix them.

There have been instances when the traffic lights are non-functional for two to three days. Superintendent of police (traffic), Anil Kumar Jha said, “We have been holding regular meetings with Noida authority to address traffic-related problems. The issue concerning traffic lights has also been taken up with them.”

According to official sources, Noida authority has given contract to a couple of private firms to maintain the city’s traffic lights for one year and it will expire in December. The companies have been given advertising rights for the space near the traffic intersections for ensuring maintenance of traffic lights.

Sources further said that the companies still have over four months to complete its contract, but the Noida authority has hardly done anything to step up pressure on the contractors.

RP Singh, project engineer (electrical and maintenance-II), Noida authority, said, “The traffic signals are functioning well and companies that look after their maintenance have always been maintaining them well.”

However, commuters refuted the claim of the Noida authority. “Let the Noida authority officials visit the T-point intersection of sector 22-23-54 and see for themselves whether the traffic signal is working there. Similarly, there are some other intersections in the city where traffic lights start acting up very often,” Rohit Gupta, a resident of Sector 12, said.