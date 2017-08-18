Robber jumps down from 30ft elevated road to avoid police in Ghaziabad, killed

A 27-year-old robber, part of a gang which had looted a young man in an auto, died on Thursday after jumping down from the elevated section of NH-24 and NH-58 Link Road.

The robber, police said, jumped off the elevated section of the newly constructed Link Road while being chased by a PCR van and died from internal injuries.

The incident took place when the victim, Devendra Pratap Singh, 24, had boarded an auto on NH-24 near Khoda around 6am and was on his way to appear for an interview at a company in Noida’s Sector 63.

“The auto already had three men seated in it when I boarded it. When the auto reached Kala Pathar at Indirapuram, the men suddenly whipped out pistols and hit me on my head, severely injuring me. They took out Rs 1,000 cash from my wallet and snatched my mobile before kicking me out of the auto. I became unconscious and luckily landed on some bushes,” Singh said.

“After regaining consciousness, I found that I was bleeding but decided to chase the auto and requested a lift from a biker who was heading towards Vijay Nagar. The biker said he will drop me to the nearest police PCR van. He dropped me near Vijay Nagar where a PCR van was stationed. I told the policemen there about the robbery and they agreed to help me,” Singh added.

Singh added that the PCR raced towards the NH-24 and NH-58 Link Road first.

“The gang of robbers spotted a PCR van waiting on Link Road and panicked. While three men got down from the auto and made a run for it near the Link Road, the fourth drove the auto on to the Link Road in a bid to escape. It is here that he noticed a second PCR van chasing him. He then stopped the auto and decided to jump from the elevated section of the road to avoid being nabbed,” said Brajesh Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (crime).

The man fell down from nearly 30 feet. He was later rushed to MMG Hospital, where he succumbed to internal injuries.

“We have received a complaint by the victim about the incident. The auto has a registration number of Hapur district. On the basis of this, the three absconding robbers is likely to be traced soon. The robber who died is yet to be identified,” Brajesh Kumar Singh added.

The police suspect that the gang robbed passengers by offering them seat in their auto on the highway.