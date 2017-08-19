Roof collapse: Mayoor School agrees to compensate dead man’s kin

A day after the collapse of an under-construction roof in Mayoor School in Noida’s Sector 126, in which a construction worker was killed, the school authorities have agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 8.68 lakh to the kin of the dead man.

The decision was announced after district magistrate BN Singh took a strict view of the mishap and ordered a magisterial inquiry. The inquiry will probe the aspects of ‘criminal negligence’ on the part of school authorities and contractors.

Thirty-year-old Sunil Kumar, a construction worker from Allahabad, died on Friday in the roof collapse. Kumar was buried under the construction rubble for over half an hour before he was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital. He succumbed during treatment.

Labour supervisor Babu Khan said the identity of the deceased was established but they were not able to trace the kin of the victim. Police are also trying to trace the kin of the deceased to inform them about the accident and hand over the body to them.

Following the incident on Friday, Singh reprimanded school authorities and said, ‘is this the way a school is run?’, indicating that the Friday mishap could have proved dangerous for children as well.

Deputy labour commissioner BK Rai said as per the Employee’s Compensation Act, 1923, the school authorities are required to pay a compensation of Rs 8.68 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Rai added, “The school authorities have agreed to pay the compensation in the form of a cheque to the labour department, which will be given to the kin of the deceased.”

As per the Act, Rai said, “The onus is on the primary employer (the school in this case) to pay a compensation to the worker, whether employed on a permanent or a contract basis.”

The victim’s family is also entitled to a compensation of Rs 50,000 under the government’s building and other construction workers welfare board,’ he said.

Meanwhile at the accident site, the firemen on Saturday were still struggling to remove the rubble which has turned solid due to the presence of concrete sludge and iron mesh.

“We had employed a crane and gas cutters to remove the debris, but have to be careful at the same time to ensure that the adjacent structure is not disturbed,” a fireman said.

There were at least 24 construction workers at the site, of whom 14 sustained injuries in the roof collapse. “The other workers are safe.However, the possibility of someone being trapped under the rubble cannot be ruled out,” the fireman said.

Khan said, most of the workers who had received injuries have been extended treatment and are being discharged from the hospital.