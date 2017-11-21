Rs 10 lakh spent on two meetings of minister’s panel, but realty woes remain

Homebuyers have alleged that the meetings of the three-minister committee, appointed by the UP government, are futile and a waste of public funds.

The meetings are held at the India International Centre, Delhi, will a view to resolve real estate issues.

For the two meetings that took place in September and October, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities spent around Rs 10 lakh on food, rent and other expenses.

The committee met a delegation of homebuyers and builders to discuss issues faced by the realty sector. The committee also took a meeting of officials of the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities.

Industries minister Satish Mahana is scheduled to hold a meeting with Noida and Greater Noida authority officials on November 24 in Delhi. The three-minister committee will also meet builders and officials in December in Delhi.

Industries minister Satish Mahana, urban housing minister Suresh Khanna and state minister (independent charge) of cane development and sugar mills Suresh Rana are the members of the committee.

On August 22, CM Yogi Adityanath constituted the committee to look into homebuyers’ issues.

“All these meetings have achieved nothing so far as the ministers’ intentions are not to resolve issues. We gathered information that the two authorities have spent more than Rs 10 lakh on just two meetings that took place in Delhi. Why should the committee hold the meeting in Delhi rather than Lucknow, where all officials have their offices?” said Abhishek Kumar, president of Noida Extension flat buyers’ welfare association.

To attend these meetings, the staff of the three ministers have to travel from Lucknow to Delhi.

“Since their office is located in Lucknow they can call the two (authority) CEOs for a meeting in Lucknow and thuse save the money spent on rent and food in Delhi. We will write to the chief minister about this and ask him to stop misuse of public funds,” Kumar said.

After the formation of the committee, a few meetings took place in Noida and Greater Noidaas well. Later, they started holding the meeting in Delhi.

“The Noida and Greater Noida authorities together share the expenses of these meetings. I do not think the bill of these meetings is too high,” said Alok Tandon, CEO, Noida authority.

Greater Noida authority CEO Debasish Panda said, “It is the prerogative of the ministers to finalise the venue of the meetings, not ours.”