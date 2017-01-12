Rs3.84 crore in new notes seized by Ghaziabad police, bank claims Rs3 crore

The Indirapuram police seized new notes worth a total of Rs3.84 crore in two different incidents on Thursday afternoon. In the first incident, Rs3 crore was seized around 12.30pm at UP Gate under the jurisdiction of Kaushambi police post. The second incident, involving Rs84 lakh, occurred around 3pm at Sector 4 under Vaishali police post.

In the first incident, Indirapuram police seized Rs3 crore in new notes from five people at UP Gate on Thursday afternoon. The four men were carrying the cash in a white Scorpio car when they were caught by the police who then informed income tax officials.

According to the police, the occupants of the car, on their way to Ghaziabad from Delhi, said they were from a private bank and were taking the cash to ATMs in Noida and Ghaziabad.

“The white Scorpio car was caught at UP Gate around 12.30pm on Thursday. The occupants claimed they are from a private bank and were carrying bank notes,” said Pradeep Tripathi, station house officer, Indirapuram.

It was only in late afternoon that officials from IndusInd Bank reached the police station and showed official documents proving that the cash was from the bank.

“After verifying thoroughly, the cash was handed over to the bank officials,” said Tripathi.

In the other incident, three cars carrying Rs 84 lakh in steel trunks were caught at around 3pm at the intersection of sectors 3 and 4 in Vaishali.

“The three cars included a Tata Sumo, a Maruti Eeco and an Omni Van. They were on their way to Kaushambi from Vaishali when they were caught by the police. The drivers of the three cars have been taken into custody. They claim they are from nearby shopping malls and were carrying the cash collected there,” said Tripathi.

Officials of the income tax department are investigating the matter and will lodge an FIR against those caught accordingly.

The Sahibabad police seized scrapped currency notes worth R31.65 lakh from the Shalimar Garden area on Wednesday night. The police informed the Income Tax (I-T) department, which began a probe into the seizure.

The police said four men were moving the cash in a red Volkswagen car and one of them managed to flee.

“As we asked the occupants to stop the vehicle at the check post, one of them managed to get away. However, we got hold of the others. We found scrapped R500 and R1,000 notes, to the tune of R31.65 lakh, stashed inside the van,” Anup Singh, circle officer, Sahibabad, said.

The I-T officials reached the police station on Thursday morning. “They are investigating if the money could be accounted for. They will lodge an FIR accordingly,” Singh said.

During interrogation, the cops learned that two of those arrested were to get the money converted into new currency in lieu of a cut. The four hail from Tilak Nagar in Delhi, Panchkula in Haryana, Loni in Ghaziabad and Baghpat. The police haven’t disclosed their identities as yet.

“Two of the accused claimed they’re builders and can account for all the notes seized. They said they’d come to get the notes exchanged for new ones and were to earn 45% commission for it. They said they’d been assigned by the other two,” Singh said.