Rs54 lakh robbery ‘mastermind’ held after accomplices leak info to Ghaziabad police

The man who allegedly masterminded a Rs54 lakh highway robbery in Ghaziabad last year and got three of his accomplices caught was himself nabbed by the police on Wednesday night. Interestingly, his arrest came after his new gang members gave information about this whereabouts to the police, much as he had done

earlier.

The arrested man, Hasan Ahmad, who is from Loni is accused of masterminding a highway robbery in Sahibabad in April last year. His bikers’ gang allegedly robbed two families who were travelling in their BMW and Innova cars on the night of April 24, 2016. The families were cornered after they crossed the Mohan Nagar intersection and the bikers fled with jewellery worth more than Rs54 lakh.

“When the police was under pressure to solve the case, Hasan anonymously called officials and leaked information about the involvement of his accomplices in the robbery. The police arrested the three last year. During questioning, they told the police that Hasan masterminded the robbery. Hasan had since fled to other places and formed another gang,” said Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city).

With the new gang in place, Hasan allegedly robbed two cars in Sahibabad in different incidents last year and also resorted to snatching in areas on Delhi’s border.

“He thought his name had been cleared in the Rs54 lakh robbery case. However, his new accomplices did to him what he had done to his previous gang members. Following an argument over sharing the loot, his new gang members informed the police about his involvement in the previous robbery case. He was nabbed later,” Tomar added.

Hasan was arrested near Kavi Nagar Ramlila Ground where he had come to carry out another robbery but the information had been leaked to the police.

Police found that he had six cases of robbery, attempt to murder and cases under the Arms Act against him at Sahibabad, Loni and Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad. He also has two similar cases lodged against him at Karawal Nagar and Malviya Nagar in Delhi.