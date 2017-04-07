Salaries of absentee govt employees cut after inspection by Ghaziabad DM

The Ghaziabad district magistrate on Friday recommended deduction of a day’s salary of 22 government employees who failed to appear at the ‘tehsil diwas’ programme held in Loni on Thursday. The staff remained absent even though they were assigned duties at the tehsil diwas function. The action against them was recommended by the sub-divisional magistrate.

Tehsil Diwas is held in different tehsils on specified days and senior police and administrative officials from different departments visit and listen to complaints of locals. They also initiate action regarding complaints or refer them for further inquiries.

“The 22 staff members remained absent and their one day’s salary will be deducted. We also conducted a surprise inspection at the government school in Didauli. There, three teachers were found sitting idle while children were playing. A day’s salary will be deducted for them too,” said Nidhi Kesarwani, district magistrate.

“We also inspected the mid-day meal served to students and it was found to not be of proper quality. In this connection, we have ordered to cut a day’s payment of the NGO that supplies meals in the entire region. At the school, a cleaning staff member too was not present and we were told that he remains absent. We have ordered his suspension,” she added.

During the inspection, tehsildars were also instructed to initiate a survey by lekhpals about small and marginal farmers from the district who wish to sell wheat at government centres.

In the first cabinet meeting held in Lucknow recently, it was decided that 5,000 wheat centres will be set up in the state and monitored by ministers for smooth procurement of the crop this season.