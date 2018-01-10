Schools in GB Nagar opens today, those in Gzb to remain shut till Jan 14

Schools in Gautam Budh Nagar will open on Thursday after an extended winter break owing to a drop in temperature.

However, schools up to class 8 in Ghaziabad will remain shut till January 14, as per as directive issued by the district magistrate of Ghaziabad.

As Delhi-NCR has been experiencing a dip in temperature and cold wave conditions over the past fortnight, the district administrations of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad had asked all government and private schools to remain shut for from nursery to class 8 till January 10.

As a result, private and government schools of the two districts had extended their winter vacation till Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperature in Noida on Wednesday was 22 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Similarly, the maximum and minimum temperature in Ghaziabad was 21 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

“Keeping in mind the current weather in Gautam Budh Nagar, all government and private schools can open from Thursday,” said BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“Taking the chilly weather in Ghaziabad into consideration, all schools from nursery to class 8 will remain closed till January 14,” said Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate, Ghaziabad.

Noida schools also confirmed that they will open on Thursday after the winter break.

“Due to the directive issued by the district magistrate, we had kept our school shut for primary classes till January 10. The school will reopen on Thursday,” said Sudha Singh, principal, Ryan International School, Greater Noida.

“We had closed our school for primary classes till January 10 but after the new directive from the administration, we will open our school on Thursday,” said Rashmi Kakroo, principal Vishwa Bharati School, Noida.

“Our school will open from tomorrow. But our school calendar had winter vacations till January 10,” said Indira Kohli, principal, Delhi Public School, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Parents also welcomed the move of the Gautam Budh Nagar administration and said the weather has improved in the district.

“For the past three days, we have good sunshine in the morning and afternoon. Therefore, it is safe for children to go to school,” said Alka Singh, a resident of Sector 55.