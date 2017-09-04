Scores duped on pretext of foreign job placement in Noida

A chaotic situation prevailed in Sector 10 on Monday after scores of people claimed they have been allegedly duped by a placement agency on the pretext of providing them jobs in the Gulf countries and Singapore.

More than 20 people from various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had come to Sector 10 early morning to collect their passports from the placement agency – The Little Birds Visa Consultant – which had offered them jobs such as driving, cooking, and painting.

The police said the placement agency had advertised on various platforms, offering jobs to people who later approached them at their office in Sector 10. An amount ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs50,000 was collected from the aspirants.

These job seekers, after making demanded payments, had also submitted their passports to them. The police said that a group of more than 20 people was told that they have to fly to Dubai on Monday (September 4) and another batch will fly on September 5.

Sub inspector of Sector 20 police station, Hans Raj, said, “We have registered a case of cheating on the basis of complaints filed by more than 20 people. They were told before flying to Dubai that they have to collect their passport from the office. However, the office was also closed and all phone numbers were switched off.”

The men had gathered along with their luggage and belonging. Many were accompanied by family members, who had come to see them off. The aspirants were allegedly told they will be getting a salary of around Rs50,000 a month, besides food and lodging. The police said they also checked the tickets and found them to be fake.

The police have started an investigation to determine the number of people duped by the agency. “We have lodged a case and over a period of time, there will be an increase in the number of complaints. Exact details will be revealed only once the investigation is underway,” Raj said.