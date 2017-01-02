Senior citizen couple die after car hit by unidentified speeding bus

A senior citizen couple died after their car was hit by a speeding bus near Raj Nagar District Centre (RDC) crossing on Hapur Road in Ghaziabad on Monday morning. Police officials remain clueless about the identification of the bus or the driver who fled the spot with the vehicle.

According to the police, Suresh Jaswal, 60, and her husband, Satish Chandra Jaswal, 62, were headed home to Chiranjeev Vihar in their Alto car and had just taken the turn from the RDC crossing when their vehicle was hit. The police said that the bus was descending at high speed from the RDC flyover before hitting the couple’s car.

Police said that they are waiting for the family members to register a complaint for the accident. “The family members are occupied with the autopsy and last rites. We have not spoken to them at length. We will lodge an FIR against the bus driver. It could be a roadways bus or a private bus. We are scanning footage from nearby CCTVs to get more details about the vehicle,” said Hemant Rai, station house officer, Kavi Nagar police station.

He said the woman suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital. But, she was declared brought dead. Her husband was taken to a multi-specialty hospital, but he also succumbed to his injuries. “We have sent both the bodies for autopsy and brought the damaged car to the police station,” said Rai.

The accident took place around 8am when the couple was returning from a private medical laboratory after a checkup conducted on Suresh.

“I still don’t know which vehicle it was. I just know that my parents were returning from the lab and their car was hit. It could be a bus or some other vehicle. I am not sure,” said Rohit, their son.

“As she had some ailment, they would go to the laboratory frequently for check-ups. The police visited their residence around 8.30am. When we inquired, the officials told us about the accident. Since their son had already left for his office in Delhi, I, along with my brothers, rushed to help them out. The woman had succumbed by then and her husband passed away in the afternoon,” said Vipul Arora, the couple’s neighbour.

The neighbours informed that Satish was a retired official from a government laboratory and one of their sons is an army officer, while the other works with a private firm in Delhi.

“Satish suffered injuries to the head and other parts that caused severe bleeding. By the time he reached here from the government hospital, it was too late,” said Dr Sangeeta Garg, chief medical superintendent, Yashoda Hospital.