Senior Ghaziabad official arrested for cheating, running a parallel office

The Ghaziabad police on late Thursday night arrested Rajesh Sharma, serving assistant inspector general (stamps), following two FIRs against him for alleged cheating, forgery and running a parallel office at the residence of a private person in Ghaziabad. It is alleged that the officer and his accomplice engaged in malpractices and made crores of rupees.

The issue came to light after the district magistrate ordered an inquiry following complaints by a number of private persons that Sharma was involved in demanding bribes and operated with official documents from the Raj Nagar residence of retired sub-registrar Ajay Kumar Goel.

A number of private persons had also alleged that Sharma demanded bribes and issued fake notices in stamps cases. The FIR said that the officer also reduced the circle rates of a prominent mall from ₹1,50,000 to ₹75,000 per sqm to benefit some people.

In this connection, a team of officials, on the directions of the district magistrate, conducted a search at Goel’s Raj Nagar residence on June 14 and allegedly found Sharma working on one of the computers. There, the team found forged and unsigned documents bearing name of a former district magistrate and official files that were supposed to be in custody at Sharma’s office.

“All the notices and documents seized were alleged to have been forged at the premises that Sharma operated from. There were also allegations of corruption and harassment of sub-registrars. We took legal opinion and obtained magisterial search warrants. We caught him red-handed at the residence of the private person,” said Ministhy S, Ghaziabad district magistrate.

“We seized forged documents and a file from my court was also seized from the private person’s residence. The fiIe pertained to an inquiry I had sought on an issue. So we wrote to the government and sought to know whether any sanction was required to lodge the FIR. The state officials said we could proceed with the FIR. The public complainants also filed FIRs on the basis of their evidence. Two FIRs were filed against the officer in the entire incident,” she added.

She also recommended Sharma’s suspension after an FIR was lodged for cheating, forgery and allegedly operating a ‘parallel’ officer at the residence of the retired sub-registrar. A second FIR was filed by private persons. Both the FIRs name Rajesh Sharma and his accomplice Ajay Kumar Goel.

“Sharma has been arrested while the other accused is yet to be nabbed. All the seizures made from the residence will be sent for forensic examination. Our teams are working to arrest his accomplice,” said Akash Tomar, superintendent of police (city).