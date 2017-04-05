Series of snatching incidents in sectors 34, 51 of Noida leave residents worried

A spate of chain snatching incidents in sectors 34 and 51 of Noida has raised security concerns among residents. They have sought police action into the issue.

According to the residents, six incidents of snatching took place in Sector 34 in the last 15 days and complaints were registered at the Sector 24 police station. The latest incident was reported at 7.30am on Wednesday outside Janata Flats when unidentified persons snatched a chain from a man.

An eyewitness told the police that the victim was returning home after buying milk when three persons on a bike pointed a pistol to his head, snatched his gold chain and fled.

Earlier on Sunday, a snatching incident was reported near the community area in Sector 34. Locals told the police that snatchers laid their hand on a woman’s chain but could not snatch it as she resisted. However, they returned within a few minutes, pointed a pistol at her and snatched the chain.

Residents alleged that the police have failed to check such incidents despite repeated complaints. Around 35,000 people reside in the two blocks, A and C, of the sector.

Pawan Sharma, the general secretary of Sector 34 RWA, said, “Everyone in the sector is scared to go out wearing a chain or gold ornament. The snatchers are using pistols to threaten victims; resisting any attempt by snatchers would be foolish. The police should act on the issue in the backdrop of increasing complaints.”

Sharma also said that the snatchers could be a part of the same gang.

On Wednesday morning, two incidents of snatching were reported between 7.30am and 8am in Sector 51. The first incident took place around 7.30am near the gate of Kendriya Vihar in Sector 51 and the second, around 7.45am near Meghdootam Apartments.

“Many snatching incidents have taken place in the area. On April 1, a chain was snatched from a resident at gunpoint outside Jain temple in Sector 50,” said Sanjeev Kumar, the general secretary of sector 51 RWA, said.

Police said that they are working on some leads and are hopeful of nabbing the culprits soon. “We have taken the complaints from the victims and police teams are already working in this regard,” Dinesh Yadav, superintendent of police (city), said.