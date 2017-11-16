Seven multi-crore projects in Noida gather dust

The Noida authority has failed to make use of seven multi-crore projects that were completed long ago. Residents have questioned the need for the authority to construct these projects by spending taxpayers’ hard-earned money.

“The Noida authority spent around Rs400 crore on seven projects without any immediate requirement for the same. The projects were conceived just to make a commission from the hefty budgets allocated for these,” said Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sector 12.

The projects pertain to a cricket stadium and indoor stadium in Sector 21A, a home for women and juveniles in Sector 34, a girls’ hostel in Sector 62, a club in Sector 27, an underground parking facility in Sector 95 and an affordable flats scheme in Sector 122 for rehabilitating slum dwellers who were living on government land in Sector 8.

The authority spent Rs83.25 crore on the construction of a cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 25,000 inside the Noida Stadium campus in Sector 21. However, the facility is of no use to budding cricketers or locals who want to make use of the stadium.

“Neither is this cricket stadium of international standards nor is it meant for Indian Premier League matches. Then, why did the authority waste funds and land inside the campus?” said Raghuraj Singh, a Congress leader.

The Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Alok Tandon has directed the respective project engineers to explain why these projects were constructed if these were not needed.

“The CEO has asked the additional chief executive officers and the chief engineer to prepare an action plan on all projects lying unused in Noida. The deadline for making the action plan is 15 days,” said Manmohan Mishra, financial controller of the Noida authority.

“The CEO wants engineers to prepare an action plan on how these projects can be put to better use and to earn revenue from their operations. The CEO has asked project engineers to go through the detailed project report of each project to ascertain the purpose of these projects,” Mishra said.

The authority CEO wants engineers to prepare a plan so that the authority can save money that is being spent on maintenance of these infrastructure projects.

“Since these projects are lying unused, the authority is spending huge sums of money maintenance. The authority will not have to spend money on maintenance if these become operational,” said Mishra.

PROJECTS LYING UNUSED

Nari Niketan (women’s hostel) in Sector 34:

Built at cost of Rs5.84cr and completed in October 2017. This is the first shelter home in Noida and was house 50 women and 50 juveniles but is not being used.

SC/ST hostel in Sector 62:

Built in 2015 at a cost of Rs42.29 crore to provide cheap accommodation to poor girls but is yet to become operational as authority does not want to bear maintenance cost.

Club in Sector 27:

Built in 2012 at a cost of Rs17.67 crore, it failed to become operational as it was built by Yadav Singh, former chief engineer who is facing a CBI probe.

Cricket and indoor stadium in Sector 21A:

Constructed at a total cost of Rs119.55 crore. Cricket stadium was inaugurated in 2016 but is deemed not to be of international standard nor fit to host IPL. Officials say it should not have been built as the authority cannot bear maintenance cost if it becomes operational. The indoor stadium is 81% complete.

Underground parking in Sector 95:

Built in 2016 at a cost of Rs33.57 crore, the underground parking was for visitors to Dalit Prerna Sthal and Green Garden. It is lying unused due to low turnout of visitors.