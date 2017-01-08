SP candidate held for violating code of conduct

The Ghaziabad district administration, on Sunday, booked and sent into preventive arrest a Samajwadi Party’s Loni assembly seat candidate and his supporter. The officials said that an FIR was also lodged for violation of the election code of conduct (ECC) and the prohibitory orders that are in place from December 25, 2016, to February 15.

Rashid Malik, who has been declared as an SP candidate from Sahibabad and Loni assembly seats, carried out a massive roadshow in Loni on Sunday afternoon. The roadshow was attented by hundreds of supporters and saw a motorcade, which was later stopped by officials of Kasba police post after receiving information.

“They took out a massive roadshow, but no permission was granted to him. We called him, but he did not stop. So we went with officials and police force and stopped the roadshow. We arrested Malik and Ummed Pehalwan for violation of ECC and took them to Tronica City police station,” said Prem Ranjan, sub divisional magistrate, Loni.

“We took action in two forms. First, they were asked to furnish a bond of ₹5 lakh each under section 107/116 of CrPC. This amount will be forfeited if any further violation is made within next six months. Then, we lodged an FIR for violation of ECC and the prevalent prohibitory orders,” he said.

Officials said that both Malik and Pehalwan were later released after submission of bonds of ₹5 lakh each besides four other supporters were also asked to furnish ₹1 lakh bonds each. These included local leaders Parvez Chaudhary, Shahabuddin Saifi, Mursleen and his driver Ismail.

On the other hand, Malik claims to have acquired the permission to carry out the rally. But, he said more local supporters joined the event, which created issues.

“The officials told us that there is ECC violation and we showed them the permission we had taken earlier. I told them that I am helpless if more supporters decide to show up at the roadshow. Some bonds were taken from several people but not me. I have been named as a candidate from Sahibabad and Loni in the two lists released by the party earlier. But, I have chosen Loni seat to contest,” Malik said.