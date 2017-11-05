Noida: Samajwadi Party joins in as worried locals vow to intensify stir

Despite assurances by the Noida authority that the site at Sector 123 will not be used to dump garbage, anxious residents have continued their protest. On Sunday, the agitating residents were joined by leaders of the Samajwadi Party as well.

The Noida authority has said it will set up a waste-to-energy plant at the site after getting clearances from all environment bodies, and not dump waste. But residents allege that garbage-laden trucks have already started coming to the area, and were turned away with much effort.

“Trucks had started coming (here) with garbage to dump and it had become uneasy for us to stay in our homes. We protested and did not allow them to continue. The site will make our lives miserable,” said Amit Mishra, one among the hundreds of residents from various sectors and villages who protested against the Noida authority on Sunday for earmarking the land in Sector 123 to process city’s garbage.

Residents demand the authority should choose a site which has no population around it. The residents also pledged that if the Noida authority does not change the site, they will intensity the protests. They said a hunger strike would be initiated and people would take to the streets in large numbers.

“Earlier, the dumping yard was in Sector 138A, later it was shifted to Astoli village in Greater Noida. Now, the Sector123 has been chosen for it. The area is densely populated and it will affect the lives of people,” said Shiv Kumar Tewari, a resident of Sector 122.

In October, the NGT had directed the Noida authority to stop dumping waste illegally in Sector 138A and start a waste-to-energy plant within six months of getting all environmental clearances. It must be noted that the city does not have a landfill that can be used readily.

Protestors pointed out that their societies and villages were as close as 150-200 meters of the new site. They said the dumping yard is going to be a serious health hazard and it will emanate stench and toxic fumes. This will also affect the rate of our property, the protestors added.

Holding placards and banners, the residents—from sectors 123, 121, 122, 119, 78, and nearby villages, including Parthala, Behlolpur, Sorkha and Ghari Chaukhandi, among others—protested for over three hours on Sunday. They shouted slogans against the state government for not mounting pressure on the authority and get the location changed. The agitating residents were supported by Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Choudhary and his party workers.

“The Noida authority had chosen Astoli village and now again its Noida. We will continue our protest. Officials are working without consideration for our life or health. There will always be a fear of epidemic,” Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Choudhary said.

Residents fear the Sector123 site would become like the one at Sector 138A, which would turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes during the monsoon.

Meanwhile, additional CEO of the Noida Authority RK Mishra reiterated, “The site will be used after getting all environmental clearances. We will do everything scientifically so that people are not affected.”